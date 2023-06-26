Habitat for Humanity accepting applications for seven new homes in Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity announced it has begun accepting applications for seven new homes in Redmond, with a submission deadline of June 30.

Located near NW 33rd & Cedar Avenue and SW 27th & Wikiup Avenue, the homes are a mixture of two- and three-bedroom townhomes designed with environmental sustainability at the forefront. Future homeowners will benefit from an affordable, stable mortgage and low utility bills.

Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity is one of the few housing developers in Central Oregon providing opportunities for affordable homeownership.

With their homeownership program, families & individuals are required to complete volunteer “sweat equity,” participate in monthly financial education, and attend homeownership preparedness classes.

When those requirements are fulfilled, prospective buyers purchase their home with a traditional 30-year mortgage. Monthly mortgage payments are affordably set at less than 33% of monthly gross income.

Habitat leverages grants and fundraising to cover the difference between construction costs and what a working-class household can afford.

For these developments, qualified buyers must earn under 80% of the Area Median Income. Each new Habitat home provides a deserving family with a brighter future — with the pride, safety, educational attainment, and wealth building opportunities that go along with homeownership.

Applications are available at the Bend Restore, Housing Works, Latino Community Association in Redmond, and online. The deadline for submission is 5pm Friday, June 30th.

For more information or to download an application, please visit https://bendredmondhabitat.org/habitat-homeownership/ or email homeownership@brhabitat.org.

About Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity

Bend-Redmond Habitat builds strength, stability, and self-reliance through affordable homeownership for families and individuals in Bend and Redmond. We are dedicated to changing lives by bringing people together to help make a difference in our communities through affordable housing. Since 1989, Bend-Redmond Habitat has served 219 families with affordable homeownership and repaired 145 homes, providing more than 1100 children and adults with a safe, secure, and healthy home.

For more information, visit bendredmondhabitat.org 541.385.5387.