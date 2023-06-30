Skip to Content
Redmond

Planned Redmond road closures and delays update: Week of July 2-8

KTVZ
By
Published 9:17 PM

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here are the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays for the week of July 2-8.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

**NEW CLOSURES:

  • NW Upas Ave from NW 10th St to NW 15th St – Closed Monday, July 3 thru Monday, July 17. NW Upas Ave will be closed from NW 10th St to NW 15th St for infrastructure development. Please use detours or alternate routes.
  • Thursday, July 6 and Friday, July 7, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Liquid Roads™ application for the City’s 2023 Seal Coat Project.  Expect delays and temporary road closures during road work.

Thursday, July 6

  • NW Quince Tree Pl from NW 19th St to East End
  • NW Maplenut Ct from NW 22nd St to End
  • NW Maple Ct from NE 8th St to West and East Ends
  • NE Jackpine Ave from NE 7th St to East End

Friday, July 7

  • NW Hemlock Ct from NW 4th St to End
  • NW 32nd Ct from W Antler Ave to End
  • NW 27th Ct from NW Cedar Ave to End
  • Friday, July 7, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Slurry seal application for the City’s 2023 Type III Slurry Seal Project.  Expect delays and temporary road closures during road work.

Friday, July 7

  • NW 12th St from Spruce Ave to Redwood Pl
  • NW Redwood Ave from NW 12th St to NW 10th St
  • NW 5th St from NW King Way to NW Quince Ave
  • NE 3rd St from NE Kilnwood Pl to NE Larch Pl
  • NW 10th St from NW Birch Ave to NW Dogwood Ave
  • SW Indian Ln from SW 26th Ln to SW 25th Ln
  • SW 25th Ln from SW Kalama Ave to SW Indian Ln
  • SW 29th St from SW Umatilla Ave to North Mid-Block
  • NW 2nd St from NW Birch Ave to SW Black Butte Blvd
  • SW Antler Ln from SW 32nd St to End

* SPECIAL EVENTS:

  • SW 6th St from SW Dogwood Ave to SW Forest Ave – Tuesday, July 4 from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., closed for the Fourth of July Parade.  Please use detours or an alternate route.

ONGOING CLOSURES:

  • SW Deschutes Ave from SW 8th St to SW 9th St – Closed thru Friday, July 7 during construction of the new Redmond Library building.

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

  • SW 17th Pl at SW Odem Medo Way will have temporary lane closures for thermoplastic installation. Please use alternate route.
  • Thermoplastic installation as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections around the City. Please exercise caution during temporary lane closures.
  • Asphalt crack seal operations will be occurring throughout the City as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.
  • Fire hydrant flow testing will be occurring at certain locations in the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes. Please use caution in areas where water runoff occurs.
  • Routine sewer line and stormwater cleanouts will be occurring throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.

Barney Lerten

Barney is the digital content director for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Barney here.

