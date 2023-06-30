Planned Redmond road closures and delays update: Week of July 2-8

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here are the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays for the week of July 2-8.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

**NEW CLOSURES:

NW Upas Ave from NW 10th St to NW 15th St – Closed Monday, July 3 thru Monday, July 17. NW Upas Ave will be closed from NW 10th St to NW 15th St for infrastructure development. Please use detours or alternate routes.

Thursday, July 6 and Friday, July 7, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Liquid Roads™ application for the City’s 2023 Seal Coat Project. Expect delays and temporary road closures during road work.

Thursday, July 6

NW Quince Tree Pl from NW 19 th St to East End

St to East End NW Maplenut Ct from NW 22 nd St to End

St to End NW Maple Ct from NE 8 th St to West and East Ends

St to West and East Ends NE Jackpine Ave from NE 7th St to East End

Friday, July 7

NW Hemlock Ct from NW 4 th St to End

St to End NW 32 nd Ct from W Antler Ave to End

Ct from W Antler Ave to End NW 27th Ct from NW Cedar Ave to End

Friday, July 7, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Slurry seal application for the City’s 2023 Type III Slurry Seal Project. Expect delays and temporary road closures during road work.

Friday, July 7

NW 12 th St from Spruce Ave to Redwood Pl

St from Spruce Ave to Redwood Pl NW Redwood Ave from NW 12 th St to NW 10 th St

St to NW 10 St NW 5 th St from NW King Way to NW Quince Ave

St from NW King Way to NW Quince Ave NE 3 rd St from NE Kilnwood Pl to NE Larch Pl

St from NE Kilnwood Pl to NE Larch Pl NW 10 th St from NW Birch Ave to NW Dogwood Ave

St from NW Birch Ave to NW Dogwood Ave SW Indian Ln from SW 26 th Ln to SW 25 th Ln

Ln to SW 25 Ln SW 25 th Ln from SW Kalama Ave to SW Indian Ln

Ln from SW Kalama Ave to SW Indian Ln SW 29 th St from SW Umatilla Ave to North Mid-Block

St from SW Umatilla Ave to North Mid-Block NW 2 nd St from NW Birch Ave to SW Black Butte Blvd

St from NW Birch Ave to SW Black Butte Blvd SW Antler Ln from SW 32nd St to End

* SPECIAL EVENTS:

SW 6th St from SW Dogwood Ave to SW Forest Ave – Tuesday, July 4 from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., closed for the Fourth of July Parade. Please use detours or an alternate route.

ONGOING CLOSURES:

SW Deschutes Ave from SW 8th St to SW 9th St – Closed thru Friday, July 7 during construction of the new Redmond Library building.

NW 9th St at NW Maple – Closed thru Wednesday, November 15 for the Maple Avenue and 9th Street Signalization Project.

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

SW 17th Pl at SW Odem Medo Way will have temporary lane closures for thermoplastic installation. Please use alternate route.

Thermoplastic installation as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections around the City. Please exercise caution during temporary lane closures.

Asphalt crack seal operations will be occurring throughout the City as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

Fire hydrant flow testing will be occurring at certain locations in the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes. Please use caution in areas where water runoff occurs.

Routine sewer line and stormwater cleanouts will be occurring throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.