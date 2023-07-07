Redmond planned road closures and delays update: July 9-22
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays for July 9-22.
City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.
**NEW CLOSURES:
- Monday, July 10 thru Thursday, July 13, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Liquid Roads™ application for the City’s 2023 Seal Coat Project. Expect delays and temporary road closures during road work.
Monday, July 10
SW Forest Ct from SW 27th St to End
Tuesday, July 11
SW Metolius Meadow Ct from SW 35th St to End
SW Lava Ct from SW Rimrock Way to End
SW Metolius Ct from SW Rimrock Way to End
SW Newberry Ct from SW 21st Way to End
SW 22nd Ct from SW Pumice Ave to End
Wednesday, July 12
SW Timber Ct from SW 31st St to End
SW 2nd Ct from SW Reindeer Ave to End
SW Umatilla Ct from SW 28th St to End
SW Wickiup Ct from SW 25th St to End
Thursday, July 13
SW 43rd Ct from SW Majestic Ave to End
SW 29th St from SW 30th Ct to SW 30th St
- Monday, July 10 thru Monday, July 17, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Slurry seal application for the City’s 2023 Type III Slurry Seal Project. Expect delays and temporary road closures during road work.
Monday, July 10
NW 12th St from NW Redwoods Pl to NW Quince Ave
NE 5th St from NE Quince Ave to NE Shoshone Dr
SW Cascade Ave from SW 7th St to SW 6th St
NW 10th St from NW Birch Ave to SW Black Butte Blvd
NW 2nd St from SW Black Butte Blvd to SW Deschutes Ave
NW Cedar Ave from NW 35th St to NW 33rd St
SW Cascade Ave from SW 32nd Ave to SW 31st St
SW Newberry Ave from SW 12th St to SW 11th St
SW 11th St from SW Newberry Ave to End
SW Juniper Ave from SW 27th St to SW 26th Ln
SW 26th Ln from SW Kalama Ave to SW Indian Ln
Tuesday, July 11
NE 5th St from NE Nickernut Ln to NE Shoshone Dr
NE 4th St from NE Kilnwood Ln to NE Larch Ave
SW 10th St from SW Black Butte Blvd to SW Deschutes Ave
SW Kalama Ave from SW 26th Ln to SW 23rd St
SW Black Butte Ln from SW 32nd St to SW 30th St
SW 30th St from SW Black Butte Ln to SW Antler Ln
NW Dogwood Ave from NW 35th St to NW 33rd St
SW Cascade Ave from SW 6th St to SW 5th St
SW Forest Ave from SW 5th St to SW 4th St
SW Reindeer Ave from SW 6th St to SE 1st St
SW 25th St from SW Umatilla Ave to SW Timber Ave
Wednesday, July 12
NE 5th St from NE Nickernut Ln to NE Maple Ave
NE Kilnwood Pl from NE 5th St to NE 3rd St
SW 12th St from SW Cascade Ave to SW Black Butte Blvd
SW Reindeer Ave from SW 6th St to SE 1st St
SW Cascade Ave from SW 4th St to SW 5th St
SW Kalama Ave from SW 24th Pl to SW 23rd St
SW 32nd St from SW Evergreen Ave to SW Antler Ln
NW 28th Lp from SW 28th St to SW 28th St
SW 50th St from SW Volcano View Way to SW Umatilla Ave
SW Rhyolyte Pl from SW 43rd St to SW 41st St
Thursday, July 13
SW 41st St from SW Reindeer Ave to SW Quartz Ave
NE 7th St from NE Larch Ave to NE Maple Ave
NE Larch Pl from NE 3rd St to NW 4th St
NE 4th St from NE Larch Ave to NE Larch Pl
SW 12th St from SW Cascade Ave to SW Evergreen Ave
SW Cascade Ave from SW 4th St to SW 2nd St
SW 35th St from SW Wickiup Ave to SW Xero Ln
SW 34th Ln from SW Cascade Ave to SW Antler Ridge Ln
SW 50th St from SW Volcano View Way to SW 49th St
SW Antler Ridge Ln from SW 34th Ln to SW 33rd Dr
Friday, July 14
NE Larch Ave from NE 5th St to NE 9th St
NE 7th St from NE Larch Ave to End
NE Larch Ave from NE 3rd St to NE 5th St
NW Greenwood Ln from NW 28th St to NW Greenwood Ave
SW 33rd Dr from SW Evergreen Ave to SW Antler Ridge Ln
SW Lava Ave from SW Canyon Dr to SW 17th St
SW Umatilla Ave from SW 47th St to SW 50th St
SW 32nd St from SW Reservoir Rd to SW Volcano Ave
SW Volcano Ave from SW 49th St to SW 47th St
SW 49th St from SW Umatilla Ave to SW Volcano Way
SW 34th St from SW Xero Ave to SW Yew Ave
Monday, July 17
NE Larch Ave from Alley E of 4th St to NE 5th St
SW Evergreen Ave from SW 35th St to SW 31st St
SW 34th St from SW Antelope Ave to SW Yew Ave
NW Greenwood Ave from NW 28th St to NW 27th St
SW Volcano View St from SW 50th St to SW 49th St
SW 49th St from SW Volcano Way to SW Wickiup Ave
NW Birch Ave from NW 35th St to NW 33rd St
SW 35th St from SW Cascade Vista Dr to SW Xero Ln
SW Deschutes Ave from SW 32nd St to SW 31st St
ONGOING CLOSURES:
- SW Deschutes Ave from SW 8th St to SW 9th St – Closed thru Friday, July 21 during construction of the new Redmond Library building.
- NW Upas Ave from NW 10th St to NW 15th St – Closedthru Monday, July 17.
- NW 9th St at NW Maple – Closed thru Wednesday, November 15 for the Maple Avenue and 9th Street Signalization Project.
CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:
- LED streetlight upgrade installations are occurring throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.
- Thermoplastic installation as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections around the City. Please exercise caution during temporary lane closures.
- Asphalt crack seal operations will be occurring throughout the City as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.
- ADA street improvement projects and curb ramp enhancements will be occurring at various intersections; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.
- Fire hydrant flow testing will be occurring at certain locations in the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes. Please use caution in areas where water runoff occurs.
- Routine sewer line and stormwater cleanouts will be occurring throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.
NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.
Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.