Redmond planned road closures and delays update: July 9-22

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays for July 9-22.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

**NEW CLOSURES:

Monday, July 10 thru Thursday, July 13, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Liquid Roads™ application for the City’s 2023 Seal Coat Project. Expect delays and temporary road closures during road work.

Monday, July 10

SW Forest Ct from SW 27th St to End

Tuesday, July 11

SW Metolius Meadow Ct from SW 35th St to End

SW Lava Ct from SW Rimrock Way to End

SW Metolius Ct from SW Rimrock Way to End

SW Newberry Ct from SW 21st Way to End

SW 22nd Ct from SW Pumice Ave to End

Wednesday, July 12

SW Timber Ct from SW 31st St to End

SW 2nd Ct from SW Reindeer Ave to End

SW Umatilla Ct from SW 28th St to End

SW Wickiup Ct from SW 25th St to End

Thursday, July 13

SW 43rd Ct from SW Majestic Ave to End

SW 29th St from SW 30th Ct to SW 30th St

Monday, July 10 thru Monday, July 17, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Slurry seal application for the City’s 2023 Type III Slurry Seal Project. Expect delays and temporary road closures during road work.

Monday, July 10

NW 12th St from NW Redwoods Pl to NW Quince Ave

NE 5th St from NE Quince Ave to NE Shoshone Dr

SW Cascade Ave from SW 7th St to SW 6th St

NW 10th St from NW Birch Ave to SW Black Butte Blvd

NW 2nd St from SW Black Butte Blvd to SW Deschutes Ave

NW Cedar Ave from NW 35th St to NW 33rd St

SW Cascade Ave from SW 32nd Ave to SW 31st St

SW Newberry Ave from SW 12th St to SW 11th St

SW 11th St from SW Newberry Ave to End

SW Juniper Ave from SW 27th St to SW 26th Ln

SW 26th Ln from SW Kalama Ave to SW Indian Ln

Tuesday, July 11

NE 5th St from NE Nickernut Ln to NE Shoshone Dr

NE 4th St from NE Kilnwood Ln to NE Larch Ave

SW 10th St from SW Black Butte Blvd to SW Deschutes Ave

SW Kalama Ave from SW 26th Ln to SW 23rd St

SW Black Butte Ln from SW 32nd St to SW 30th St

SW 30th St from SW Black Butte Ln to SW Antler Ln

NW Dogwood Ave from NW 35th St to NW 33rd St

SW Cascade Ave from SW 6th St to SW 5th St

SW Forest Ave from SW 5th St to SW 4th St

SW Reindeer Ave from SW 6th St to SE 1st St

SW 25th St from SW Umatilla Ave to SW Timber Ave

Wednesday, July 12

NE 5th St from NE Nickernut Ln to NE Maple Ave

NE Kilnwood Pl from NE 5th St to NE 3rd St

SW 12th St from SW Cascade Ave to SW Black Butte Blvd

SW Reindeer Ave from SW 6th St to SE 1st St

SW Cascade Ave from SW 4th St to SW 5th St

SW Kalama Ave from SW 24th Pl to SW 23rd St

SW 32nd St from SW Evergreen Ave to SW Antler Ln

NW 28th Lp from SW 28th St to SW 28th St

SW 50th St from SW Volcano View Way to SW Umatilla Ave

SW Rhyolyte Pl from SW 43rd St to SW 41st St

Thursday, July 13

SW 41st St from SW Reindeer Ave to SW Quartz Ave

NE 7th St from NE Larch Ave to NE Maple Ave

NE Larch Pl from NE 3rd St to NW 4th St

NE 4th St from NE Larch Ave to NE Larch Pl

SW 12th St from SW Cascade Ave to SW Evergreen Ave

SW Cascade Ave from SW 4th St to SW 2nd St

SW 35th St from SW Wickiup Ave to SW Xero Ln

SW 34th Ln from SW Cascade Ave to SW Antler Ridge Ln

SW 50th St from SW Volcano View Way to SW 49th St

SW Antler Ridge Ln from SW 34th Ln to SW 33rd Dr

Friday, July 14

NE Larch Ave from NE 5th St to NE 9th St

NE 7th St from NE Larch Ave to End

NE Larch Ave from NE 3rd St to NE 5th St

NW Greenwood Ln from NW 28th St to NW Greenwood Ave

SW 33rd Dr from SW Evergreen Ave to SW Antler Ridge Ln

SW Lava Ave from SW Canyon Dr to SW 17th St

SW Umatilla Ave from SW 47th St to SW 50th St

SW 32nd St from SW Reservoir Rd to SW Volcano Ave

SW Volcano Ave from SW 49th St to SW 47th St

SW 49th St from SW Umatilla Ave to SW Volcano Way

SW 34th St from SW Xero Ave to SW Yew Ave

Monday, July 17

NE Larch Ave from Alley E of 4th St to NE 5th St

SW Evergreen Ave from SW 35th St to SW 31st St

SW 34th St from SW Antelope Ave to SW Yew Ave

NW Greenwood Ave from NW 28th St to NW 27th St

SW Volcano View St from SW 50th St to SW 49th St

SW 49th St from SW Volcano Way to SW Wickiup Ave

NW Birch Ave from NW 35th St to NW 33rd St

SW 35th St from SW Cascade Vista Dr to SW Xero Ln

SW Deschutes Ave from SW 32nd St to SW 31st St

ONGOING CLOSURES:

SW Deschutes Ave from SW 8th St to SW 9th St – Closed thru Friday, July 21 during construction of the new Redmond Library building.

NW Upas Ave from NW 10th St to NW 15th St – Closedthru Monday, July 17.

NW 9th St at NW Maple – Closed thru Wednesday, November 15 for the Maple Avenue and 9th Street Signalization Project.

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

LED streetlight upgrade installations are occurring throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

Thermoplastic installation as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections around the City. Please exercise caution during temporary lane closures.

Asphalt crack seal operations will be occurring throughout the City as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

ADA street improvement projects and curb ramp enhancements will be occurring at various intersections; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

Fire hydrant flow testing will be occurring at certain locations in the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes. Please use caution in areas where water runoff occurs.

Routine sewer line and stormwater cleanouts will be occurring throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

