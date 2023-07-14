Cascades East Transit pushing for Redmond Airport bus stop

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- Bend-area residents usually travel to the Redmond Airport by Uber, taxi or drive themselves. But some complain about the recently increased cost of parking at the airport, and the increased rates for Uber trips.

Redmond Taxi says an average taxi price from Bend to Redmond is anywhere from $48-$65. With the high demand for taxi rides from the company, they sometimes struggle to to pick up customers on time or at the last minute. They say in some instances, customers have demanded the company pay their parking fee.

Isabella Warren spoke Friday with Cascades East Transit and Redmond Taxi to hear about the demand for easier parking and a bus route. Her report is coming up tonight at Five on KTVZ.