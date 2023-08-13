Redmond planned road closures and delays update: August 12-18

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here are the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays for August 12-18.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

Paving:

August 17th 6pm – 10pm, 3635 SW Airport Way in front of Peterson Machinery, Benham Fall Asphalt LLC,

ONGOING CLOSURES:

NW 9th St at NW Maple – Closed thru Wednesday, November 15 for the Maple Avenue and 9th Street Signalization Project.

W Antler Avenue, near Weigand Dog Park in Dry Canyon – Mobilization for well drilling July 24th for the Well 9 project.

EVENTS:

August 17, 2023, 3pm – 7pm, Redmond Farmers Market, Centennial EXP

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

Fog sealing Yew Ave and Antler Ave.

Line stripping city streets. To include Veterans Way from HWY 97 to S Highland Ave, SW Yew Ave From SW 19 th St to Round-D-Bout, Antler Ave from RXR Tracks to SE 9 th St.

St to Round-D-Bout, Antler Ave from RXR Tracks to SE 9 St. Thermo Plastic Legends various arears around town.

Crack Sealing various areas around town.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.

For more information and/or updates on planned road closures and delays, please visit us online at www.redmondstreets.com. If you have questions, contact us at streets@redmondoregon.gov or call 541-504-2000.