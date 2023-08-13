Skip to Content
Redmond planned road closures and delays update: August 12-18

Published 12:26 AM

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here are the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays for August 12-18.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

Paving:

  • August 17th 6pm – 10pm, 3635 SW Airport Way in front of Peterson Machinery, Benham Fall Asphalt LLC,

ONGOING CLOSURES:

  • W Antler Avenue, near Weigand Dog Park in Dry Canyon – Mobilization for well drilling July 24th for the Well 9 project.

EVENTS:

  • August 17, 2023, 3pm – 7pm, Redmond Farmers Market, Centennial EXP

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

  • Fog sealing Yew Ave and Antler Ave.
  • Line stripping city streets. To include Veterans Way from HWY 97 to S Highland Ave, SW Yew Ave From SW 19th St to Round-D-Bout, Antler Ave from RXR Tracks to SE 9th St.
  • Thermo Plastic Legends various arears around town.
  • Crack Sealing various areas around town.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.

For more information and/or updates on planned road closures and delays, please visit us online at www.redmondstreets.com. If you have questions, contact us at streets@redmondoregon.gov or call 541-504-2000.

