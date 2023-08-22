Redmond to add new RootedHomes housing community as part of group’s expansion project

(Update: Adding video, comments from executive director and board member of RootedHomes)

REDMOND, Ore.(KTVZ)-- RootedHomes says it will be expanding its affordable housing communities across Central Oregon, starting in Redmond. The new community will include 23 homes on Northwest 19th Street.

"The community will include new construction of 2- and 3-bedroom duplexes, triplexes, and quadplexes and the preservation of a single family 4-bedroom, 100+ year-old farmhouse." the nonprofit shared.

RootedHomes, formerly known as ​Kôr Community Land Trust, builds sustainable, low-income housing in Bend. Nearly 100 homes have been built by the non-profit.

"Residents who have lower incomes are living in other communities beyond Bend, especially as Bend has been pricing its residents out." Jackie Keogh, executive director of RootedHomes, said Tuesday. "It doesn't make sense for us to continue to build housing in the city of Bend and ask people to leave their communities that they've established in Redmond and Madras and La Pine and more affordable areas."

The cost of the new community hasn't been determined yet, but the organization says one of their 3-bedroom homes in Bend costs about $250,000 to own. The average median home price in the Redmond area is over $500,000, meaning RootedHomes is cutting that price in half.

"There used to be a time when Redmond was a lot more affordable. And I think, you know, it's just right behind Bend, as far as just being really difficult to own a home and where rental prices are constantly increasing," board member Jasmine Wilder shared.

Wilder is a Redmond native and knows first-hand the demand for housing.

"Not one of these little towns is like the totality of the area, and so RootedHomes is moving everywhere, she said. "Just feels more complete and more truthful and authentic to the Central Oregon experience."

RootedHomes relies on a lottery system to apply for housing. You must be approved for a mortgage, along with make 65%-80% of the annual median income in Deschutes County. Their most recent lottery had over 300 applicants, for only 7 homes. Those homes are now being constructed on Poplar Street in Southwest Bend.

Keogh told NewsChannel 21 that the homes built in these communities are never the same. They want the homes to blend in with the neighborhood. They also don't want the image of affordable housing to look like one home model.

"These homes are permanently affordable. So they will resell over and over again and provide a pipeline for residents to purchase affordable housing in the city of Bend. Our goal is to do that in other areas throughout central Oregon, starting with Redmond." Keogh said.

Construction is expected to begin in January of 2024. Residents will be able to move in by the end of next year.