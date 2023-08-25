You’re invited to see the many acts of Paranormal Cirque at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond is bringing the world of Paranormal Cirque to the public. It'll take place under a black-and-red big top tent filled with acrobats of the air, illusionist, and mysterious creatures.

It is an R-rated program: People who are under 17 need to have an adult with them, and people over the age of 21 need to have a valid ID. No one under the age of 13 is admitted. Tickets range from $20 to $65.

Kelsey McGee is speaking with a couple of the people who performing, asking what's new in this year's edition, and what acts are performed. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.