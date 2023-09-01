City of Redmond road closures and delays: Week of Sept. 2-8
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here's the city of Redmond's road closures and delays update for the week of Sept. 2-8.
City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.
NEW CLOSURES:
- 7th St. between Glacier & Highland – Closed thru Thursday, September 7 through Monday, September 11
Start time 8am. Extend Water service to buildings.
ONGOING CLOSURES:
- NW 9th St at NW Maple – Closed thru Wednesday, November 15 for the Maple Avenue and 9th Street Signalization Project.
- W Antler Avenue, near Weigand Dog Park in Dry Canyon – Mobilization for well drilling July 24th for the Well 9 project.
EVENTS:
- September 6, 2023, 5pm – 7pm, Music on the Greens, Sam Johnson Park
- September 7, 2023, 3pm – 7pm, Redmond Farmers Market, Centennial EXP
CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:
- Thermoplastic installation as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections around the city. This is currently taking place at night from 7pm to 4:30am. Please exercise caution during temporary lane closures.
- Asphalt crack seal operations will be occurring throughout the city as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.
- ADA installations will be taking place on SW 35th St and Antler Ave. Temporary closures of 35th St. Detours will be in place.
- Asphalt patching will be taking place throughout town.
NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.
Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.