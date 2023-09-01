Skip to Content
Redmond

City of Redmond road closures and delays: Week of Sept. 2-8

KTVZ
By
New
Published 4:17 PM

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here's the city of Redmond's road closures and delays update for the week of Sept. 2-8.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

NEW CLOSURES:

  • 7th St. between Glacier & Highland – Closed thru Thursday, September 7 through Monday, September 11

Start time 8am.   Extend Water service to buildings.

ONGOING CLOSURES:

  • W Antler Avenue, near Weigand Dog Park in Dry Canyon – Mobilization for well drilling July 24th for the Well 9 project.

EVENTS:

  • September 6, 2023, 5pm – 7pm, Music on the Greens, Sam Johnson Park
  • September 7, 2023, 3pm – 7pm, Redmond Farmers Market, Centennial EXP

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

  • Thermoplastic installation as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections around the city. This is currently taking place at night from 7pm to 4:30am. Please exercise caution during temporary lane closures.
  • Asphalt crack seal operations will be occurring throughout the city as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.
  • ADA installations will be taking place on SW 35th St and Antler Ave. Temporary closures of 35th St. Detours will be in place.
  • Asphalt patching will be taking place throughout town.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.

Article Topic Follows: Redmond

Jump to comments ↓

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content