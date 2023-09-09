Planned Redmond road closures and delays update: Sept. 9-15
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here's the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays update for Sept. 9-15.
City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.
NEW CLOSURES:
- SW 6th St. between Glacier & Forrest Ave. – one-lane closure Thursday, September 14 through Thursday, September 28
Extend Water service to building. Contractor is Tim Barrier at (541) 815-2974
ONGOING CLOSURES:
- NW 9th St at NW Maple – Closed thru Wednesday, November 15 for the Maple Avenue and 9th Street Signalization Project.
- W Antler Avenue, near Weigand Dog Park in Dry Canyon – Mobilization for well drilling July 24th for the Well 9 project.
- Ochoco Highway (126) near intersection of SE Ochoco Way – Reduced speed on Highway 126 and Partial lane closure On Ochoco Way September 8 – September 29, Oasis Village Utility
CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:
- Thermoplastic installation as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections around the city. This is currently taking place at night from 7pm to 4:30am. Please exercise caution during temporary lane closures.
- Asphalt crack seal operations will be occurring throughout the city as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.
- ADA installations will be taking place on SW 35th St and Antler Ave. Temporary closures of 35th St. Detours will be in place.
- Asphalt patching will be taking place throughout town.
NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.
Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.