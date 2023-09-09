Skip to Content
Redmond

Planned Redmond road closures and delays update: Sept. 9-15

KTVZ
By
New
Published 1:10 AM

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here's the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays update for Sept. 9-15.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

NEW CLOSURES:

  • SW 6th St. between Glacier & Forrest Ave. – one-lane closure Thursday, September 14 through Thursday, September 28

 Extend Water service to building. Contractor is Tim Barrier at (541) 815-2974

ONGOING CLOSURES:

  • W Antler Avenue, near Weigand Dog Park in Dry Canyon – Mobilization for well drilling July 24th for the Well 9 project.
  • Ochoco Highway (126) near intersection of SE Ochoco Way – Reduced speed on Highway 126 and Partial lane closure On Ochoco Way September 8 – September 29, Oasis Village Utility

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

  • Thermoplastic installation as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections around the city. This is currently taking place at night from 7pm to 4:30am. Please exercise caution during temporary lane closures.
  • Asphalt crack seal operations will be occurring throughout the city as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.
  • ADA installations will be taking place on SW 35th St and Antler Ave. Temporary closures of 35th St. Detours will be in place.
  • Asphalt patching will be taking place throughout town.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.

Article Topic Follows: Redmond

Jump to comments ↓

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content