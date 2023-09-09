Planned Redmond road closures and delays update: Sept. 9-15

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here's the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays update for Sept. 9-15.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

NEW CLOSURES:

SW 6th St. between Glacier & Forrest Ave. – one-lane closure Thursday, September 14 through Thursday, September 28

Extend Water service to building. Contractor is Tim Barrier at (541) 815-2974

ONGOING CLOSURES:

NW 9th St at NW Maple – Closed thru Wednesday, November 15 for the Maple Avenue and 9th Street Signalization Project.

W Antler Avenue, near Weigand Dog Park in Dry Canyon – Mobilization for well drilling July 24th for the Well 9 project.

Ochoco Highway (126) near intersection of SE Ochoco Way – Reduced speed on Highway 126 and Partial lane closure On Ochoco Way September 8 – September 29, Oasis Village Utility

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

Thermoplastic installation as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections around the city. This is currently taking place at night from 7pm to 4:30am. Please exercise caution during temporary lane closures.

Asphalt crack seal operations will be occurring throughout the city as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

ADA installations will be taking place on SW 35 th St and Antler Ave. Temporary closures of 35 th St. Detours will be in place.

Asphalt patching will be taking place throughout town.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.