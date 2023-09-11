Deschutes Children’s Foundation unveils new and improved playground on Redmond campus

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Deschutes Children’s Foundation has completed construction on an improved playground at the Becky Johnson Community Center in Redmond, located at 412 SW 8th Street.

“We are so happy to have such generous community support for this project,” says Stephanie Powell of DCF. “Our nonprofit partners serve many children on this campus. This refreshed and improved play area will serve as a place of fun, healing, and learning for some of our region’s most vulnerable families. We are truly grateful to have to support of Baxter Builders for this important and fun project.”

Funding for the project was provided by Deschutes Children’s Foundation and a Community Development Block Grant from the City of Redmond.

Nonprofit partners serving children and families receive many benefits from collocating at Deschutes Children’s Foundation. No-cost facility management, organized expense sharing, and a collaborative environment reduce partners’ operating expenses and improve the delivery of services to their clients.

Campus partners include the Deschutes County Health Dept., WIC, NeighborImpact Head Start, Healthy Families of the High Desert, Saving Grace, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Cascade Youth and Family.

“This was a much-needed update,” says Brandy Richardson, Deschutes Children’s Foundation’s Facility Manager for the campus. “We are thrilled to have had local businesses work so generously and diligently to create a truly amazing place for these children to play. The new playground was a great way to welcome back excited kids and kick off the new school year!”

Founded in 1990 to create a central location for children and families to access essential services, Deschutes Children’s Foundation envisions a community where all children and families have the resources they need to thrive. Deschutes Children’s Foundation provides the space and support where nonprofits succeed at helping children and families. Deschutes Children’s Foundation provides classroom and office space and free facility management to 20 nonprofits at four community campuses in Central Oregon.

Visit https://deschuteschildrensfoundation.org/ to learn more.