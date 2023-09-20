Redmond Fire & Rescue outlines details of November local option levy measure

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Redmond Fire & Rescue says it is excited to announce its proposal for a five-year local option levy aimed at enhancing the fire district's capabilities and improving emergency response services.

Here are the details as presented by the agency:

The proposed levy on the November ballot, which will collect $0.75 per $1,000 of assessed value, is a critical step towards ensuring the safety and well-being of the Redmond community.

The growth in our fire district necessitates a strategic investment in our firefighting and emergency response capabilities. This levy will have a direct impact on our ability to provide timely, effective, and efficient services to our residents. The funding generated by the levy will be used for several key initiatives:

Hiring Additional Firefighter/Paramedics: The levy will enable us to recruit and retain additional firefighter/paramedics, strengthening our workforce and ensuring we have the skilled personnel needed to respond to emergencies effectively.

Enhancing Recruitment and Retention Programs: We are committed to fostering a supportive environment for our current firefighter/paramedics. The levy will allow us to invest in programs that attract and retain top talent in our department.

Improving Response Reliability: By increasing our staffing levels, we can enhance our response reliability, reducing emergency response times, and providing quicker assistance to those in need.

Reducing Cross-Staffing: The levy will reduce the need for cross-staffing, allowing our responders to simultaneously staff both a fire engine and ambulance. This streamlines our operations and ensures that we can deploy the necessary resources for different types of emergencies.

Enhancing Firefighter Safety: Increasing staffing levels to three firefighter/paramedics on fire engines significantly improves the safety of our personnel when responding to emergency incidents.

For homeowners, the impact of this levy is as follows:

Homeowners with an assessed home value of $200,000 would pay approximately $94 more per year, which translates to only $7.83 more per month. Please note that assessed home value is different from market value and is solely used for tax assessments.

The approval of this levy will replace the existing local option, and property owners subject to the levy will experience the rate increase in their July 2024 property tax bill.

"Redmond Fire & Rescue is dedicated to serving our community, and this levy is a vital step towards ensuring the safety and well-being of our residents," said Pat Dale, Fire Chief. "We encourage our community members to consider this levy, which will enable us to provide even better emergency services and support our growing community."

For more information about the proposed local option levy and its impact, please visit https://www.rdmfire.org/242/Local-Option-Levy.