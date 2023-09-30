City of Redmond planned road closures and delays: Week of Sept. 30-October 6

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays for the week of Sept. 30-October 6.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

NEW CLOSURES:

SW 6th St. between Glacier & Forrest Ave. – one-lane closure Monday, October 2 through Wednesday, October 11

Extend Water service to building. Contractor is Tim Barrier at (541) 815-2974

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

Ongoing asphalt crack seal operations will be occurring throughout the city as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

10/2/23 – 10/3/23 - Paving on SE Sisters Ave and SE 10 th St ; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections Flaggers and lane closures will be in place 7am to 5pm use alt routes.

St ; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections Flaggers and lane closures will be in place 7am to 5pm use alt routes. 10/2/23 - Paving on SW Helmholtz from SW Quartz Ave to SW 45th St this section of Helmholtz will be closed, and a detour will be in place. Closure will be in place from 7am to 5pm use alt routes. See attached detour route.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.