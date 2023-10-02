Redmond Fire & Rescue to open debris burning, outside city limits with valid permit

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- At 8 a.m. on Tuesday, October 3, Redmond Fire & Rescue will reopen outdoor burning, outside of the city limits.

With the recent rains and decrease in high temperatures, the risk for fire spread has decreased to safe levels. Redmond Fire & Rescue would like to remind anyone who is conducting outdoor burning of the regulations for the areas served by Redmond Fire & Rescue:

NO DEBRIS BURNING INSIDE THE CITY LIMITS OF REDMOND AT ANY TIME

Open debris burning inside the city limits of Redmond is prohibited per Redmond Fire & Rescue Ordinance #5. Failure to comply can result in a citation and fines.

Campfires, warming fires, and cooking fires, in approved fire rings or appliances, are allowed year-round when the regulations below are followed. These fires are allowed within city limits and no permit is required.

All types of fires may be banned in peak fire conditions.

A burn permit is required for open burning. Burn permits can be obtained by downloading the Burn Permit app from the Apple Store or Google Play Store. You can also visit the Public Fire Safety website to obtain a permit.

General Requirements

Each day, before you begin your outdoor burning, you must call the outdoor burning number at 541-504-5035 or utilize the burn permit app to determine if burning is allowed. A permit is required.

You are completely responsible, criminally and personally, including any suppression costs, for any fire you start. These regulations do NOT relieve responsibility for conducting a safe and attended burn.

All fires shall be constantly attended until the fire is extinguished. Fires should be cold to the touch to be considered completely out.

A minimum of one portable fire extinguisher with a minimum 4-A rating or other approved on-site fire-extinguishing equipment such as a shovel and dirt, garden hose, or water truck, shall be available for immediate utilization.

Open burning shall be prohibited when atmospheric conditions or local circumstances make such fires hazardous. The fire code official is authorized to order the extinguishment of any fire which creates or adds to a hazardous situation.

All fires shall have a minimum of 10 feet around the fire clear of combustibles.

An adult must be in attendance at all times.

To Report an Illegal Burn

Call the non-emergency dispatch line at 541-693-6911 to report an illegal burn. Or to report individuals who are burning items not approved by DEQ, please call DEQ at 541-388-6146.

Residential Outdoor Burning of Yard Debris (only permitted outside the Redmond city limits with a valid permit)

Provisions shall be made to prevent the fire from spreading to any structure. To apply for a permit, download the Burn Permit app from the Apple Store or Google Play Store.