City of Redmond planned road closures and delays: October 9-13
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays update for October 9-13.
City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.
NEW OR ONGOING CLOSURES:
- SW 6th St. between Glacier & Forrest Ave. – one-lane closure through Wednesday, October 18. Extending Water service to building. Contractor is Tim Barrier at (541) 815-2974.
CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:
- Week of 10/9/23 – 10/13/23 - Paving on SE Sisters Ave and SE 10th St ; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections Flaggers and lane closures will be in place 7am to 5pm use alt routes.
- Ongoing asphalt crack seal operations will be occurring throughout the city as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.
NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.
Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.