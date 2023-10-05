City of Redmond planned road closures and delays: October 9-13

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays update for October 9-13.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

NEW OR ONGOING CLOSURES:

SW 6th St. between Glacier & Forrest Ave. – one-lane closure through Wednesday, October 18. Extending Water service to building. Contractor is Tim Barrier at (541) 815-2974.

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

Week of 10/9/23 – 10/13/23 - Paving on SE Sisters Ave and SE 10 th St ; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections Flaggers and lane closures will be in place 7am to 5pm use alt routes.

; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections Flaggers and lane closures will be in place 7am to 5pm use alt routes. Ongoing asphalt crack seal operations will be occurring throughout the city as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.