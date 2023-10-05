Skip to Content
Redmond

City of Redmond planned road closures and delays: October 9-13

KTVZ
By
Published 3:42 PM

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays update for October 9-13.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

NEW OR ONGOING CLOSURES:

  • SW 6th St. between Glacier & Forrest Ave. – one-lane closure through Wednesday, October 18. Extending Water service to building. Contractor is Tim Barrier at (541) 815-2974.

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

  • Week of 10/9/23 – 10/13/23 - Paving on SE Sisters Ave and SE 10th St ; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections Flaggers and lane closures will be in place 7am to 5pm use alt routes.
  • Ongoing asphalt crack seal operations will be occurring throughout the city as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.

Article Topic Follows: Redmond

Jump to comments ↓

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content