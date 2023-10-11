Redmond Fire & Rescue marks Fire Prevention Week with cooking safety tips, Community Day celebration

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Redmond Fire & Rescue is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association — the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 100 years — to promote this year’s campaign, “Cooking safety starts with YOU. Pay attention to fire prevention.”

The campaign works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take when cooking to keep themselves and those around them safe.

According to NFPA, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States. Unattended cooking is the leading cause of cooking fires and deaths.

“Year after year, cooking remains the leading cause of home fires by far, accounting for half (49 percent) of all U.S. home fires,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of outreach and advocacy at NFPA. “These numbers tell us that there is still much work to do when it comes to better educating the public about ways to stay safe when cooking.”

Redmond Fire & Rescue encourages all residents to embrace the 2023 Fire Prevention Week theme, “Cooking safety start with YOU,” said Tom Mooney, Fire Marshal “A cooking fire can grow quickly. I have seen many homes damaged and people injured by fires that could easily have been prevented.”

Redmond Fire & Rescue offers these key safety tips to help reduce the risk of a cooking fire:

Watch what you heat. Always keep a close eye on what you are cooking. Set a timer to remind you that you are cooking. Turn pot handles toward the back of the stove. Always keep a lid nearby when cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan and turn off the burner. Have a “kid- and pet-free zone” of at least 3 feet around the stove or grill and anywhere else hot food or drink is prepared or carried.

Redmond Fire & Rescue is hosting a Community Day on Saturday, October 14th from 10am to 1pm in support of this year’s FPW campaign, including an inflatable fire truck slide, a dunk tank, a chance to win prizes and many more fun items.

For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and cooking safety, visit www.fpw.org. For fire safety fun for kids, visit sparky.org.