City of Redmond road and traffic report: Week of October 14-20

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Redmond's road and traffic report for the week of October 14-20.

NE 5 th St. between NE Kingwood Ave and NE Jackpine Ct will be closed for Capital Improvement Project on October 16 – 17. Please use detour.

will be closed for Capital Improvement Project on October 16 – 17. Please use detour. Veterans Way between OR 126 and SE Sisters Ave and SE 10th Street between OR 126 to SE Sisters Ave will be closed for paving on October 18 from 8am-4pm. Please use alternate route.

**Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors. Always exercise increased caution within construction zones. Drivers should use designated detour routes. Nearby residential streets are for local traffic only.

Lane closures and detours in Redmond are updated weekly at: Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map.

For more information and/or updates on planned road closures and delays, please visit us online at www.redmondstreets.com. If you have questions, contact us at streets@redmondoregon.gov or call 541-504-2000.