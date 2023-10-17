Liberation Firearms Training in Redmond opens indoor shooting range

(Update: Adding video, comments from LFT founder Ken Brown)

New indoor shooting range offers nearly 100 shooting scenarios

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There have been outdoor shooting sports facilities in the area for many years, but now you have the option to experience an indoor shooting range at Redmond's Liberation Firearms Training.

LFT opened in 2021 with outdoor training, then added a virtual reality feature. Now, with the two new bays that allow for an indoor shooting range, there are nearly 100 different shooting scenarios offered, including games.

Founder Ken Brown said he hopes to mitigate gun safety issues, such as shooting on BLM land, by offering a wide selection of courses and scenarios.

“There’s everything from like the games - I believe there are 30 or so games," Brown said. "People really like Duck Hunt, because it’s like an old-school game for us. Now you can actually do it, but with a pistol."

The scenarios accommodate beginning, intermediate and advanced shooters, with pricing based on memberships or about a dollar a minute for non-members.