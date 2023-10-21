City of Redmond Road and Traffic Report – week of October 21-27

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Redmond's Road and Traffic Report for the week of October 21-27.

NE 5 th St. between NE Kingwood Ave and NE Jackpine Ct. will be closed for Capital Improvement Project on October 23. Please use detour.

will be closed for Capital Improvement Project on October 23. Please use detour. Hwy 97 Northbound, north of Pumice, one-lane closure for the week of Oct 21-27. Work will be completed at night. Permitted by ODOT.

one-lane closure for the week of Oct 21-27. Work will be completed at night. Permitted by ODOT. Veterans Way will be closed from USFS Dr. to SE 10 th St. for shoulder work one day next week, weather depending, October 23 rd – 27 th , from 8am-4pm. Please use alternate route.

for shoulder work one day next week, weather depending, October 23 – 27 , from 8am-4pm. Please use alternate route. Asphalt crack seal operations will be occurring throughout the city as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

**Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors. Always exercise increased caution within construction zones. Drivers should use designated detour routes. Nearby residential streets are for local traffic only.

Lane closures and detours in Redmond are updated weekly at: Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map.

For more information and/or updates on planned road closures and delays, please visit us online at www.redmondstreets.com. If you have questions, contact us at streets@redmondoregon.gov or call 541-504-2000.