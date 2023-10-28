City of Redmond road and traffic report: Week of Oct. 28-Nov. 3

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Redmond's road and traffic report for the week of Oct. 28-Nov. 3.

6 th St. Closure , between, Black Butte to Forest, Trick or Treat on 6 th Street

, between, Black Butte to Forest, Trick or Treat on 6 Street Hwy 97 Northbound, north of Pumice, one-lane closure for one-day, the week of Oct 30- Nov 3. Work will be completed at night. Permitted by ODOT.

one-lane closure for one-day, the week of Oct 30- Nov 3. Work will be completed at night. Permitted by ODOT. 1220 NW Upas Ave ., 10/30 – 11/1 land closure 7am – 5pm, drilling and placing conduit

., 10/30 – 11/1 land closure 7am – 5pm, drilling and placing conduit 3100 SW Highland Ave ., 11/1 – 11/3 land closure 7am – 5pm, drilling and placing conduit

., 11/1 – 11/3 land closure 7am – 5pm, drilling and placing conduit Asphalt crack seal operations will be occurring throughout the city as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

Future Closures:

1727 SW Odem Medo Rd ., 11/3 – 11/6 land closure 7am – 5pm, drilling and placing conduit

., 11/3 – 11/6 land closure 7am – 5pm, drilling and placing conduit 3116 SW Metolius Pl ., 11/6 – 11/8 land closure 7am – 5pm, drilling and placing conduit

., 11/6 – 11/8 land closure 7am – 5pm, drilling and placing conduit 9 th St. & Maple, flagging on 11/6 for Capital Improvement Project.

flagging on 11/6 for Capital Improvement Project. SW Wickiup, between 35th St. and 36th St. starting 11/6, for Capital Improvement Project. Please use Detour

**Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors. Always exercise increased caution within construction zones. Drivers should use designated detour routes. Nearby residential streets are for local traffic only.

Lane closures and detours in Redmond are updated weekly at: Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map.

For more information and/or updates on planned road closures and delays, please visit us online at www.redmondstreets.com. If you have questions, contact us at streets@redmondoregon.gov or call 541-504-2000.