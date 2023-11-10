City of Redmond road and traffic report: Week of Nov. 11-17

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Redmond's road and traffic report for the week of Nov. 11-17.

SW 27 th & SW Evergreen , 11/6 – 11/15 flagging 7am – 5pm, for 3 water/sewer laterals, K & E Excavating

, 11/6 – 11/15 flagging 7am – 5pm, for 3 water/sewer laterals, K & E Excavating S Wickiup Ave. between Helmholtz Way & 47 th St ., 11/13 – 11/17, shoulder work w/ minor road encroachment, Capital Improvement Project www.redmondoregon.gov/ReservoirDriveProject, Taylor Northwest

., 11/13 – 11/17, shoulder work w/ minor road encroachment, Capital Improvement Project www.redmondoregon.gov/ReservoirDriveProject, Taylor Northwest SW Quartz & 39 th St ., 11/15 -16 intersection closure, 7am – 5pm, paving intersection, please use detour, Benham Falls Asphalt Patching

., 11/15 -16 intersection closure, 7am – 5pm, paving intersection, please use detour, Benham Falls Asphalt Patching 6 th Street between Jackpine & Forest , Banner and Snowflake change for holidays.

, Banner and Snowflake change for holidays. Evergreen between Hwy 97 & 5 th St ., Banner and Snowflake change for holidays.

., Banner and Snowflake change for holidays. Highland between 11 th St. & Hwy 97 , Banner and Snowflake change for holidays.

, Banner and Snowflake change for holidays. NW Maple Ave between NW 9th & end of bridge (dry canyon), flagging for asphalt repair

**Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors. Always exercise increased caution within construction zones. Drivers should use designated detour routes. Nearby residential streets are for local traffic only.

Lane closures and detours in Redmond are updated weekly at: Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map.

For more information and/or updates on planned road closures and delays, please visit us online at www.redmondstreets.com. If you have questions, contact us at streets@redmondoregon.gov or call 541-504-2000.