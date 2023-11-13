Angie Chown of Redmond’s Sage Elementary named Oregon School Counselor of the Year

Angie Chown, school counselor at Sage Elementary in Redmond, has been named the 2023 Oregon School Counselor of the Year by the Oregon School Counselor Association (OSCA).

Chown, a graduate of Pacific University and Oregon State University-Cascades, has been a counselor for 11 years and has been at Sage Elementary since 2012.

The award honors the professional school counselor who devotes their career to serving as advocates for students by addressing their academic and social/emotional development as well as career and college readiness.

Redmond School District team members shared the following about Angie:

What sets Angie apart is the ability to connect with all members of a student’s team. This includes parents, grandparents, outside counselors and community agencies. She frequently contacts team members to gather student information including counseling progress, medical and social-emotional needs. From the information she collects, she creates next steps for student success. This level of communication consistently goes above and beyond expectations and demonstrates a dedication to her work that is truly commendable. - Colleen Chamberlain, Principal, Sage Elementary

Angie has been a leader in our profession and for our district for years. At her own school, she has worked closely with administration, teachers, staff and parents as a leader in greeting a comprehensive program to meet the many needs of a diverse population of students. As a solo counselor at one of the (not sure the exact number) elementary schools in the district, she has also built a successful intern practicum program that brings school counseling students in to receive training and experience in the areas of classroom SEL instruction, small group instruction and individual counseling work. These interns leave better aware and prepared to continue their program and enter their field as well as providing more support for students than she could do alone. Angie is a supportive colleague with a wealth of knowledge and experience and someone who many rely on for guidance in their own buildings. Our district and our community are better because of the work that Angie has done and continues to do day in and day out, year after year. -Shawn Diez, Counselor, Obsidian Middle School

Angie is a leader in the Redmond School District. I am proud to work alongside her as she embodies every trait that you would want working with your own child. At her core, she works diligently to improve student success for all students by implementing a comprehensive school counseling program at Sage Elementary. Angie and her counselor partner plan to apply to this school year to be a Recognized ASCA Model Program (RAMP). The dedication to be a RAMP school is commendable and showcases the great vision Angie has for Sage Elementary’s counseling program. She leads the work in our district and is a collaborative thought partner with her colleagues, families, and community members. Whether building strong multi-tiered systems of support to address mental and behavioral health to collaborating with OSU-Cascades to establish the Professional Development Schools practicum training model, Angie is a passionate and proud school counselor leader! -Tami Nakamura, Director of Student Support, Redmond School District

Chown was honored as the 2023 Oregon School Counselor of the Year at the Oregon School Counselor Association Annual Conference in Sunriver on October 27. She will be considered a candidate for the 2025 American School Counselor Association School Counselor of the Year award.

About the Oregon School Counselor Association

The Oregon School Counselor Association (OSCA) is a 501(c)(6) non-profit with the mission to serve the needs of Oregon School Counselors by:

Providing professional school counselors with resources and training.

Collaborating with all stakeholders to advocate for equity, ethical practices, and professional identity regarding the role of school counseling.

Disseminating information and focusing public attention on legislation impacting school counseling work.

Promoting development and implementation of comprehensive school counseling programs as mandated in OAR 5810222060.

For more information, visit www.oscainc.org