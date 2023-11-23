Seventh annual Redmond Turkey Trot jump-starts Thanksgiving Day for many families

(Update: Adding comments from runners)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Hours before the big Thanksgiving meal, hundreds of runners turned out Thursday for the seventh annual Redmond Turkey Trot at Sam Johnson Park.

More than 1,000 adult runners and 200 kids woke up early to cross the finish line. Some were first-time participants, and for others it's a tradition.

"This is my first one," Redmond resident Megan Graves said. "I'm participating in the 5K with my family, who's not here yet."

Another Redmond resident, Kim Bezdek, said, "I've been doing that for many years, and I do it with my husband and my sister."

To kick off the day, there was a 1K kids race, in which the young runners chased after Ridgeview High School students dressed up as turkeys.

Adults had the option of a 5K or 10K.

With Hoodoo Ski Area the title sponsor, everyone got a free lift ticket.

Graves said, "I'm going to try to make it to the end, and then I'm going to go stuff my face. And not feel bad about it."

Bezdek added, "Just get out, enjoy the day. It's a good community event, and yeah, we have lots of family in town we're hanging out with."

Proceeds from the event benefit children in need through Bright Eyes Bright Future and Family Access Network.