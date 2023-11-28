Redmond Area Park and Rec plans neighborhood meeting on proposed Community Recreation Center

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond Area Park and Recreation District is hosting a neighborhood meet and greet on Thursday, Dec. 7 to discuss a proposed project, the Redmond Community Recreation Center, located at 1001 SW 35th Street.

The purpose of this meeting is to provide a forum for the RAPRD, neighbors, and interested members of the community to discuss and identify topics of interest or considerations prior to submitting an application to the City of Redmond.

Meeting Location: Highland Baptist Church, 3100 SW Highland Ave, Redmond, OR, 97756

Date: December 7, 2023

Time: 6:00 pm

The preliminary plans will be available for review.

The proposed project is located at 1001 SW 35th street and Lava Ave in Redmond, Oregon. RAPRD is proposing the development of the location into a community park and indoor recreation center.

Attendees are asked to enter on the NE side of the building.