Redmond’s first indoor year-round pickleball club now open, blocks away from airport

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Premier Pickleball Club says they're thrilled to announce the opening of their state-of-the-art indoor pickleball facility in Redmond.

This pickleball paradise, spanning over an impressive 23,000 square feet and boasting nine top-of-the-line indoor courts, opened over the weekend.

"Redmond was really just in need of an indoor facility," CEO/Owner Mack Carlson said Monday.

The club is located at 2405 SW First Street in Redmond, just a couple of blocks from the airport. Premier offers private and group lessons, tournaments and other exciting events.

"From individual lessons to group kind of clinics, with 16 people and multiple instructors," Carlson said. "We have a head pro, David Kempster, who's helping us organize. We've got another half-a-dozen instructors

Carlson, along with his wife Jamie, own Premier. It's the third indoor pickleball club in Redmond, and the first one in the city to be open to the public.

Premier is now open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and will soon be open 24 hours after the new year.

"So the pro shop is locked down during those hours, but the member lounge area and gathering area, along with all nine courts are open to members, and then guests the members want to bring with them," Carlson explained.

The club says it offers flexible monthly memberships and hourly rates to accommodate players' varying schedules and preferences.

So far, 140 people have signed up for an annual membership. For each individual player, it costs $12/hour to play.

"It's really wanting to be a welcoming melting pot of pickleball players. And if you've never played or never watched it, come down and kind of see what's going on," Carlson told NewsChannel 21.

Premier offers individual and couples annual memberships, along with group memberships and hourly rate offers.

Annual memberships cost $1,400, while an annual couples membership is $2,500.

Pickleball enthusiasts of all levels, from complete beginners to seasoned pros, have the opportunity to take their game to the next level in this spacious and meticulously designed facility. The Premier Pickleball Club is dedicated to providing a world-class pickleball experience for all members and visitors.

