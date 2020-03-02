Bend churches adapting services amid COVID-19 concerns

Religion

Leaders urge limited physical contact among churchgoers

(Update: Adding Rep. Helt roundtable on coronavirus preparation)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) - Places of worship in Bend have announced they are implementing significant changes to services in an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, also known as novel coronavirus.

After two people died from the virus in Washington and three people in Oregon have tested positive, leaders at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and Bend Church, a First United Methodist church in Bend, said Monday they hope to keep parishioners safe by encouraging them to refrain from holding hands during prayer or during the sign of peace.

The churches also have placed bans on drinking wine out of the shared cup and receiving the bread from hand to mouth during the rite of communion.

Pastor Jen Stuart with Bend Church tells NewsChannel 21 the church is strictly limiting physical contact, but says there are other ways to greet others without touching them directly.

“Communion is an old traditional rite, so we don’t want to throw it out completely,” Stuart said.

NewsChannel 21’s Rhea Panela is speaking with church leaders Monday about concerns of the coronavirus. She will have more details on NewsChannel 21, starting on Fox @ 4 and KTVZ at 5 and 6.

Meanwhile, state Rep. Cheri Helt, R-Bend, has asked local elected officials, county health officials and local health professionals to gather Monday evening at the downtown Bend library for a roundtable discussion about the local preparedness and current work being done to address the potential threat of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“It is important that we efficiently and effectively communicate with our community to tell our neighbors about the work that is being done to prevent a public health crisis,” Helt said. “I have asked our Deschutes County commissioners, Deschutes County health officials, Bend City Council members and local health professionals to join me in a round table discussion regarding our preparedness for the COVID-19 coronavirus.”

Meanwhile, state Rep. Cheri Helt, R-Bend, has asked local elected officials, county health officials and local health professionals to gather Monday evening at the downtown Bend library for a roundtable discussion about the local preparedness and current work being done to address the potential threat of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“It is important that we efficiently and effectively communicate with our community to tell our neighbors about the work that is being done to prevent a public health crisis,” Helt said. “I have asked our Deschutes County commissioners, Deschutes County health officials, Bend City Council members and local health professionals to join me in a round table discussion regarding our preparedness for the COVID-19 coronavirus.”