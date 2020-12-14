Tickets for 2021 Sisters Rodeo, 80th celebration, go on sale

Sisters

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Sisters Rodeo Association Board of Directors has announced that the 2021 Sisters Rodeo performance tickets are on sale now.

The Sisters Rodeo returns the second weekend in June 2021 for the Sisters Rodeo’s 80th Celebration.

The rodeo kicks off with Xtreme Bulls on Wednesday, June 9th, followed by Rodeo performances on Friday through Sunday June 11th -13th. Ticket prices for 2021 are $16-$22 for most performances and $14-$20 on Sunday.

All tickets are being sold online only. Reserved seats can be purchased now at sistersrodeo.com.

For questions or more information, contact Ticket Manager Jeri Buckmann at 541-549-0121 or email to info@sistersrodeo.com.