Suspected arson fire causes $75K damage to Sisters home; public tips sought

Sisters

Damage estimated at $75,000; no injuries reported

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Investigators are seeking information from the public about a suspected arson fire that caused an estimated $75,000 damage to a Sisters home over the weekend, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said Wednesday.

Deputies in Sisters responded just after 9 p.m. Saturday to a house fire in the 100 block of North Larch Street, Sgt. Jayson Janes said.

Firefighters with the Sisters-Camp Sherman Rural Fire District responded and quickly put out the blaze, assisted by Cloverdale and Black Butte Ranch crews, Janes said.

An investigator from the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office and a detective with the Oregon State Police Arson Unit responded to look into the origin and cause of the fire. Janes said they determined the fire began on the exterior of the home “and the cause was suspected to be due to arson.”

Apparently, no one was home at the time, Janes said, and no injuries were reported. Janes said the fire caused “moderate damage,” including smoke damage to the interior.

No other details were released, as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding the fire is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at 541-693-6911.