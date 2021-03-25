Sisters rental business burglarized; more than $13,000 in tools stolen

Sisters

DCSO releases security photos of 2 suspects, seeks public tips

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies released several security camera images in hopes the public can help them find two men who broke into a Sisters rental business Wednesday night and drove away with more than $13,000 worth of stolen chainsaws and a concrete saw.

Deputies were dispatched at 6:47 a.m. Thursday to the reported burglary at Sisters Rental on West Barclay Drive, Sgt. Jayson Janes said.

An investigation determined that two men broke through a glass door and stole more than $13,000 in Stihl chainsaws and a Stihl concrete saw, he said.

The men, both Latinos, were driving a newer white four-door Honda Civic, with unknown license plates.

The driver is described as about 25-35 years old, with dark hair, a beard and a stocky build. The passenger is described as about 20-30 years old, with a medium build. Both were wearing masks at the time of the break-in, the sergeant said.

Deputies contacted several area businesses to obtain more evidence and video surveillance from the time of the burglary.

Anyone with information that could help in the investigation is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 541-693-6911, reference Case No. 21-15062.