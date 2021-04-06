Sisters Ranger District sets virtual open house

Sisters

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Sisters Ranger District of the Deschutes National Forest will host a virtual public meeting next week to provide an opportunity for people to hear about the ranger district’s upcoming projects and plans.

On Tuesday, April 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. the Sisters Ranger District will host an Open House. The public can join the virtual Open House via Microsoft Teams or Facebook.

Microsoft Teams: http://bit.ly/SistersRDOpenHouse2021

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deschutesnationalforest

The evening will open with a brief introduction and overview with Holly Jewkes, supervisor of the Deschutes National Forest, and Ian Reid, district ranger of the Sisters Ranger District.

The ranger district will discuss wildfire management and expectations for the season, work around Suttle Lake to remove mistletoe and hazard trees, plans for a new Sisters Ranger District office, and recreation projects and activities.