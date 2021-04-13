80th Sisters Rodeo canceled for second straight year

Sisters

'All of a sudden, everything was going in the wrong direction'

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Yet again, the 80th Sisters Rodeo – and its many fans and the community -- will have to wait another year, as the rodeo board voted unanimously Tuesday night to cancel “The Biggest Little Show in the World” for a second straight year, due to COVID-19 public health restrictions.

The June 9-13 rodeo dates had been set over a month ago – but “all of a sudden, everything was going in the wrong direction,” board Vice President Rodger Dwight told NewsChannel 21.

Dwight said they’d been working for 2-3 months with state government and health officials amid the ups and downs of risk levels and the line, and in the end, “we were just not able to meet all the metrics.”

“We needed two months” of solid preparation once it was a go, he said, and they stretched that as far as they could before making the call, which “definitely was unanimous.”

“We had three big hurdles to get over,” Dwight said. “One was trying to get as many people in there as we could, then the spacing, and finally the (level) of risk on the risk chart.”

Deschutes County was moved back to the “High Risk” level from “Moderate Risk” as of last Friday, again reducing capacity for events and businesses.

The decision was no doubt a difficult one, due to "the economic impact to the community and everything else," Dwight said.