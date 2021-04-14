Graduating Sisters High seniors to get banners for second year

Sisters

More than 100 students will likely have banners on display at the end of May

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- For the second year in a row, Citizens4Community will be hanging banners around town to salute this year's graduating Sisters High School seniors, the Class of 2021.

“We wanted to recognize again that the community is proud of them and we are excited that they are graduating,” Linda Cline, the Citizens4Community executive director, said Wednesday.

Cline told NewsChannel21 this year's project has been more of a team effort; from teachers helping to donations from local businesses.

“Seeing the parents get so excited and light up, they were so thrilled that the community is honoring their kids like that," Cline said. "I know that the youth we have had involved in the past will be really excited to see it happen again.”

Cline added that they will be able to give a banner to every senior who wants one, and she expects to get more than 100 hung this summer.

The Sisters High banners will replace the Sisters Rodeo banners that are hanging now. The rodeo was just canceled for a second straight year.

The student banners will be hung around the community on May 28, a week before graduation. They will then be taken down June 7 and given to the students to keep.

Citizens4Community will be fundraising to pay for the banners. If you're interested in making a donation, you can do so here.