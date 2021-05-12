46th Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show looks to be a go this July, organizers say

Sisters

There will be modifications and a virtual option, as there was in 2020, when event was canceled

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – The 80th Sisters Rodeo was canceled this year, for a second year, due to rising COVID-19 cases and event restrictions, but the 46th annual Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show is a go at this time, with adapted plans in place, organizers announced.

“Yes! Yes! Yes!” quilt show organizers said on their website recently, announcing that they have submitted an event permit application to officials “and the outlook is very positive” for the Saturday, July 10 event to proceed.

To meet Deschutes County’s health and safety guidelines, current plans call for about 500 quilts on view, “spread out for safe viewing,” their statement said. Past events have featured some 1,200 quilts.

There will be 18 or more “special exhibit groups,” about 180 quilts for sale – and a virtual show as well, much as was done last year, when the in-person event was canceled.

“Although it won’t look exactly the same as previous years, it’s okay – we are just so excited for the potential to welcome all of you back to our neighborhood!” organizers said.