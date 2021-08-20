Sisters traffic stop turns up over 4 pounds of methamphetamine; 3 Salem residents arrested

Sisters

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies arrested three Salem residents during a traffic stop in Sisters early Thursday morning after a Bend Police K-9 helped deputies and drug agents find more than four pounds of methamphetamine in their car, officials said.

The Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit and Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team had investigated the driver, a 35-year-old woman, for selling drugs in the county, Detective Sergeant Doug Sullivan said.

Street Crimes detectives learned on Thursday that she was returning to the county with possible drugs in her possession, Sullivan said.

Shortly after midnight, detectives spotted the woman driving a 2010 Honda Civic heading east on East Cascade in Sisters and a deputy pulled her over for a traffic violation (failure to maintain a lane) near East Cascade and Larch Street.

Bend Police K-9 Bonnie and her partner, Officer Jeff Perkins, responded and alerted to the presence of controlled substances in the car, Sullivan said. A subsequent search of the driver and her passengers, a 39-year-old woman and 35-year-old man, found they possessed more than four pounds of meth and over $9,000 in cash.

The three were booked into the county jail in Bend on drug delivery, manufacture and possession charges.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit focuses enforcement on street-level drug cases and quality of life issues connected to property crimes throughout the county, Sullivan said.