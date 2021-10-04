Unique opportunity for Sisters homeownership accepting applications

Sisters

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The non-profit, First Story, is once again providing a hand-up to homeownership to Sisters residents through a unique partnership with Hayden Homes and NeighborImpact. The homes will be constructed by Hayden Homes in their McKenzie Meadows community and sold through First Story’s 30-year non-interest loan program.

To become eligible to apply for a home, applicants must first complete the Homebuyer Education Class and a home buying counseling session through NeighborImpact. Virtual classes are available monthly starting in October. Completion of the Homebuyer Education Class is not a guarantee of an interview or selection for housing.

“We are proud to support NeighborImpact, with a $5,000 donation, to help ensure their services continue to be accessible to those in the community,” said Deborah Flagan, Vice President of Community Engagement at Hayden Homes. “We recognize there are barriers that can prevent families from achieving homeownership and believe this Homebuyer Education class provides a welcoming environment for all families to learn about the home buying journey, including valuable tools to cultivate and maintain financial wellness.”

First Story, Hayden Homes, Neighborlmpact and the City of Sisters began this special project in 2019 to provide affordable homeownership opportunities in Sisters. Six families, graduates of NeighborImpact’s HomeSource Program, have been welcomed home with special key ceremonies.

In 2022, homes will be available with three bedrooms, two baths and a two-car garage. Homes will be sold move-in ready with appliances, washer and dryer, window blinds and a landscaped yard and prices will be based on HUD standards for affordability at 80% of area median income and sold through First Story’s zero-interest, 30-year no down-payment home loan program.

“The zero down payment requirement, as well as the fact that credit scores are not required as a determining factor, encourages many to apply that would normally be restricted due to these mortgage thresholds,” said Claire Duncan, Executive Director of First Story. “First Story is a testament to the giving spirit of our community and the positive results that come when we work together on creative solutions.

For more information, visit firststory.org/own-a-home.

About First Story

First Story is a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to providing affordable homeownership opportunities to hardworking families throughout Oregon, Washington, and Idaho. First Story’s integrated approach to affordable housing gives families a hand up to homeownership while preserving dignity, respect, and encouraging inclusivity. Founded in Redmond, Oregon in 1998, First Story has helped more than 10,000 families through new home construction and financial support. For more information visit: www.FirstStory.org.

About Hayden Homes

Established in Redmond, Oregon in 1989, Hayden Homes has provided over 20,000 new homes to price conscious, value-driven homebuyers in underserved, secondary markets throughout Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. Hayden Homes continues to be the largest privately-owned new home builder in the Pacific Northwest.

Hayden Homes exists to Give As You Go™, so together we build a strong community, and lead fulfilled lives. Hayden Homes has contributed 3.25 billion dollars to local economies and has created more than 69,000 jobs since the company’s inception. Hayden Homes supports philanthropic efforts in the communities in which they build and have contributed more than 24.2 million dollars in charitable donations with the flagship of their giving through the 501(c)(3) Non-Profit, First Story. To date, First Story has provided over 90 deserving and capable families throughout the Pacific Northwest with a safe, healthy affordable home and a first step toward financial freedom. The Hayden Homes brand family of companies includes Simplicity by Hayden Homes, Wise Size Homes and Hayden Homes, all providing an unparalleled selection of opportunities for those looking to purchase a new home.