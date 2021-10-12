Suspicious box left outside Sisters Library prompts caution; turns out to be full of books

Sisters

(Update: More details from sheriff's office; occupants of City Hall, 2 other buildings advised shelter in place)

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A suspicious Styrofoam box left by the front door of the Deschutes Public Library branch in Sisters brought Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies to the scene Tuesday morning -- and soon, people in a few nearby buildings, including City Hall, were advised to shelter in place while it was checked out.

An Oregon State Police bomb squad technician in Bend was called to the scene, X-rayed the box and found it was full of … books.

The staff at the library called sheriff’s dispatchers shortly before 10 a.m., Lt. Chad Davis said.

“They were opening, and during their initial walk-around of the facility found a Styrofoam box near the front door, outside the door,” Davis said. “They called us, we called the OSP bomb squad. They sent their technician from Bend, who came and X-rayed the box, found it was books.”

Davis said the library staff did not overreact -- and did the right thing.

“They were closed for two days over the weekend, Sunday and Monday,” he said. “They don’t take donations. There was no note, or anything written on it. They were being diligent.”

“We don’t open boxes that are unknown to us, either,” Davis added.

Sisters City Hall, the Sisters School District Administration Building and Sisters Dental were advised to shelter in place for close to two hours, while a DCSO social media post advised others to “please avoid the area” until the all-clear.