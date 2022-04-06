Deschutes County seeks Sisters-area residents interested in serving on planning commission

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County is seeking volunteers from the Sisters area who are interested in serving on the County's Planning Commission. Applications will be accepted through Friday, April 29, at 5 p.m.

The Planning Commission reviews land use policy and zoning regulations and makes recommendations to the Deschutes County Board of Commissioners. Members are the official citizen involvement committee on land use planning for the unincorporated area of the County, providing a forum for community input.

There is one vacancy on the Planning Commission for a Sisters area member. The Sisters area member will serve a full term from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2026.

Planning commissioners are not paid for their time and serve for four year terms.

The Planning Commission meets at the Deschutes Services Center (1300 NW Wall Street) in Bend, on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at 5:30 p.m. Additional meetings and locations throughout the County may be required.

Residents who are interested in serving are invited to submit a brief application and letter of interest. To learn more and apply, click here.