Amid continued drought and fire worries, city of Sisters asks residents to conserve water
SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Despite some springtime snowfall and amid continued drought conditions, the city of Sisters on Monday asked residents to conserve water and reduce water waste.
Paul Bertagna, the city's public works director, noted that snowpack and reservoir levels are below average and while Sisters' groundwater supply is expected to be sufficient, "water in the High Desert remains incredibly precious."
