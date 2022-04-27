ODOT crews to remove about 100 hazard trees along Hwys. 20, 126 near Sisters next week

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon Department of Transportation crews will be removing about 100 hazard trees along U.S. Highway 20 and Oregon Highway 126 near Sisters, starting next Monday and continuing through the week.

Crews will begin work Monday and plan to finish on Friday.

Flaggers and pilot cars will guide traffic through the tree removal work zones.

Work begins west of Sisters near the U.S. 20 and OR 126 junction, and ends around Suttle Lake. (Milepost 94 on OR 126 to milepost 87 on U.S. 20.)

Expect delays up to 20 minutes during the daytime from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Dead trees close to roads can be hazardous and need to be removed so they don't fall onto the highway, the agency said. ODOT removes them when they present an immediate or near-future risk to the road or utilities.

Hazard trees are identified and evaluated by ODOT foresters prior to removal.

For specific work zone locations, check TripCheck.com and look for the orange traffic cone icon near Sisters.