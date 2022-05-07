Future School Lab founder, Sisters resident Vanessa Wilkins joins Oregon Community Foundation board

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon Community Foundation announced Friday that Future School Lab founder Vanessa Wilkins has joined the foundation’s Board of Directors.

Ms. Wilkins replaces outgoing Board member Romy Mortensen, and follows in the footsteps of previous Central Oregon board members Trish Smith, Linda Moore, Sue Hollern, and Robert Chandler and other community leaders in representing Central Oregon.

Ms. Wilkins brings expertise in business, education, finance, innovation and social entrepreneurship to her new role with OCF’s Board of Directors.

“Vanessa Wilkins will be a wonderful addition to OCF’s Board of Directors,” says Kimberly Cooper, Board Chair, Oregon Community Foundation. “Vanessa’s vibrancy and leadership expertise, particularly regarding innovation in education, will help guide and influence OCF’s important work in our priority impact area of education. We’re thrilled that she is joining us in support of our mission to advance opportunities for all Oregonians, especially our young people who represent Oregon’s future.”

“In her new role with OCF, the bar is high for Vanessa Wilkins,” Ms. Cooper continued, recognizing the contributions of outgoing Board member Romy Mortensen. “We’re incredibly grateful for Ms. Mortensen’s dedication and leadership in our state, especially during one of the most challenging times in recent history. I know I speak for the entire Board in saying that it has been an honor and pleasure to serve alongside her in dedication to the mission, and we applaud her impact as outgoing Chair of the Arts Committee and the Central Oregon Leadership Council, and more.”

Ms. Wilkins officially joined the OCF Board of Directors on Thursday following unanimous Board approval at her first OCF Board meeting.

“I am deeply honored to join Oregon Community Foundation’s Board of Directors and to represent Central Oregon,” said Wilkins. “I look forward to working alongside OCF’s amazing staff, grantees, partners, and donors to create a healthy, just and sustainable future for our children and the many generations to come.” Ms. Wilkins, who currently is a member of OCF’s Central Oregon Leadership Council, will become its Chair, as well as serve on the Board’s Education Committee, Development and Marketing Committee and the Community Engagement Committee.

“Vanessa Wilkins is widely recognized as an innovative, purpose-driven leader in our region and state. She has earned the respect of business colleagues and community leaders alike,” says Julie Gregory, Senior Philanthropic Adviser and OCF’s Regional Director for Central and Eastern Oregon. “Vanessa’s authentic, collaborative leadership style and keen problem-solving ability will serve Oregon youth and families well.”

Ms. Wilkins also serves on the board of Construct and on the national board of directors for Friends of the Children where she is co-chair of the Racial Equity Committee.

As the Founder of Future School Lab Ms. Wilkins speaks globally about innovation in education, consults with purpose-driven brands and leaders, and serves as an Expert-in-Residence at Harvard Innovation Lab.

Previously, Ms. Wilkins served as North America Community Impact Director at Nike, leading a statewide education initiative in Oregon, managing key partnerships, and engaging Nike leaders to innovate in education. Prior to Nike, Vanessa co-founded the consultancy Partners in Scale (now Impact Giving Advisors), served as VP for Worldwide Human Resources at EF Education, and was Managing Director at Friends of the Children.

Ms. Wilkins lives in Sisters, with her family.

About Oregon Community Foundation

Oregon Community Foundation (OCF) works with donors and volunteers to award grants and scholarships to every county in Oregon. From 2020 to 2021, OCF distributed more than $560 million, supporting more than 4,000 nonprofits and 6,000 students. With OCF, individuals, families, businesses, and organizations create charitable funds that meet the needs of diverse communities statewide. Since its founding in 1973, OCF has distributed more than $2 billion toward advancing its mission to improve lives for all Oregonians. For more information, please visit: oregoncf.org.