Visiting church missionaries help the Sisters community, for free, through various acts of service

(Update: Adding video, comments from missionaries)

Completing tasks and providing acts of kindness

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Marshall Thatcher and Brycen Uffens are serving the Sisters community, along with other missionaries, by helping out and performing a variety of tasks for free.

Thatcher arrived in Sisters six months ago and Uffens two months ago. Thatcher said Tuesday he wanted to be more involved in the community and offer assistance to anyone who needs help.

"I've seen from serving people that weren't able to do it themselves, because it's hard to ask for help," he said.

"I've noticed for a lot of people, it takes a lot for someone to ask for help -- to be there, to help somebody lift their day and get a job done that they needed help with is honestly a super-rewarding achievement."

The two are serving out their missionary work with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The pair have provided a variety of help to residents, from shoveling rocks and moving a couch to pulling weeds, splitting wood, raking, and helping people with yard work-getting their garden beds ready for the spring.

If the projects are too big, the pair will bring in missionaries from nearby to help out. They have served more than dozen people in the community, and they don't plan to stop there.

Ira Delahunty, who's from Maryland, said he came to the Northwest to test his limits and show his faith in Jesus Christ.

"I come out here and I'm on a mission because I like to serve," he said.

"We're taught in the Scriptures that when we're in the service of our fellow being or serving other people, we're serving God, essentially. I think serving people who need help -- it's a very humbling experience, because at one point or another, every human being on the Earth is going to need someone else's help for something."

I asked Thatcher what drives him to do these different acts of service.

"It's more so out of the kindness of our hearts," he said.

The two post about their activities on the Facebook group Sisters Community Updates and News, leaving their phone number at the end of each post, for those who'd like their assistance.

One of the people they helped wrote in thanks that they were prompt, efficient and well-organized.

Thatcher and Uffens can be reached at (458) 899-8030 and Marshall.Thatcher@missionary.org.