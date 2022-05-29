Ride on! Hundreds of mountain bikers compete in the windy, chilly 2022 Sisters Stampede

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sunday's Sisters Stampede, a return to full speed after two somewhat limited years, brought cyclists from far and wide to compete in the first big mountain bike competition of the season.

“It is the largest mountain bike race in the Pacific Northwest, which is pretty cool to have in our small town of Sisters," Blaze and Saddles Bike Shop sponsor representative Casey Meudt said Sunday.

The races competed in 15-mile short course and 27-mile long course races on the Peterson Ridge Trail System.

Shaun Slowik, a rider who has biked for the last 20 years, said he participated in a short course race, finishing up at 1 hour, 4 minutes and 35 seconds, earning second place in his age group.

Slowik said he enjoyed the race, but didn’t expect the high winds.

"You’d think usually you’d have it behind your back, but it seemed like every time you turned around, it was always in your face," Slowik said.

His son also participated in the event, riding in the 27-mile long course.

Slowik pointed out his favorite experience in bike racing events.

"Just the camaraderie -- you know, you see the same people," Slowik said.

One racer's whole family showed up in support.

“My husband Dustin and (the kids') dad is racing in the Sisters Stampede, and he does a lot of the races in Oregon," Michelle McNabb said. "So, we’re here supporting him."

Along with upbeat music, people had a variety of food options.

Awards were handed out across 33 race categories, and the top three riders were awarded for all divisions. You can access the race results here.