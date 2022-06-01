Oregon seeing record-high hay prices; Sisters-area ranches share in the impacts

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With hay prices on the rise and other agriculture costs also soaring due to inflation, Central Oregon ranches are negatively impacted and scrambling for alternatives.

According to Northwest Farm Credit Services' March 31 Hay Market Snapshot, "Hay inventory is low across the Northwest and prices are at record levels."

"This is indicative of low inventory following drought in 2021," the organization said. "High input prices and water availability will dissuade many producers from expanding hay production in 2022."

Alfalfa prices in Oregon ranged from $260 per ton for low-quality hay to $340 per ton for high-quality, small, square bales. Orchard grass in small, square bales is trading as high as $400 per ton, NFCS said.

