Sisters Rodeo returns after 2-year absence, featuring new additions

After two year hiatus, roughly 500 cowboys come to compete in Sisters Rodeo

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ)-- The Sisters Rodeo returns this week for its 83rd year, after a two-year pause due to COVID-19.

“We have all the events -- the roping events, the saddle-broncs, the bull-riding," Sisters Rodeo President Curt Kallberg said Monday.

The Xtreme Bulls performance is kicking off the event Wednesday.

“And that’s bull-riding only, that would be 40 bulls going out, with some of the best bull riders in the nation," Kallberg said.

Kallberg expects nearly 30,000 people to turn up over the course of the five-day event, which is similar to turnout in previous years. He said there’s also a lot of big-name contestants competing.

“We have almost 500 cowboys. Sisters is the largest rodeo in the United States that weekend," Kallberg said.

The final performance is Sunday afternoon.

After two years of no rodeo, some exciting new additions have made the set this year, like breakaway roping.

“Breakaway roping is a roping event for ladies where they actually rope a calf, and then the rope breaks off of their saddle so the calf doesn't get hurt." Kallberg said.

The event is timed, quick and competitive.

The Sisters Rodeo will also be featuring a new set, celebrating the famous Red Rock American bucking bull, historically known for being extremely difficult to ride.

Bull riders failed 308 times to stay on Red Rock for a duration of 8 seconds, making him a bull for the books.

"A bull that had speed, had strength and was very smart," Kallberg said.

The bull retired undefeated, but was brought back in the 1988 Challenge of Championships to compete against former bull-riding champion Lane Frost, who rode him 4 out of 7 times.

The Sisters Rodeo was home to one of the competitions.

With the Sisters Rodeo full of rich history and entertainment, Kallberg said he's happy its back to the Central Oregon community.

"This is Americana -- western, small-town America experience," Kallberg said.