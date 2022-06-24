Sisters School Board appoints Asa Sarver to fill board vacancy

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Sisters School Board appointed Asa Sarver to fill interim Position #4 after interviewing three applicants for the open board seat.

He will be replacing Board Chair Don Hedrick, who announced his resignation from the position at the May school board meeting. Hedrick served as a Sisters School Board member for 11 years.

Sarver, who has previous non-profit board experience, said he believes "the best way to advocate for all kids in Sisters is by being proactive and involved in the community."

Sarver has one child currently enrolled in SSD and another entering the district soon. He will be sworn in at the July school board meeting.