2023 Sisters Rodeo tickets go on sale Sept. 1; Rodeo queen tryouts to be held Sept. 10

The Sisters Rodeo Association Board of Directors have announced the 2023 Sisters Rodeo performance tickets will be available starting Sept. 1.

The Sisters Rodeo returns the second weekend in June 2023. The rodeo kicks off with Xtreme Bulls on Wednesday June 7th followed by rodeo performances on Friday through Sunday June 9th-11th.

All tickets are being sold online only. Reserved seats for all performances can be purchased at https://tickets.sistersrodeo.com/p/tickets. For questions or more information, contact Ticket Manager Jeri Buckmann at 541-549-0121 or email jbuckmann@sistersrodeo.com.

Sisters Rodeo Queen Tryouts for the 83rd annual rodeo will be held Saturday, Sept. 10. This is an opportunity for young ladies to compete for the title of the 2023 Sisters Rodeo Queen.

The competition is open to young ladies that live within the state of Oregon, and are between the ages 18 and 25 as of June 1st. If elected, they will have the opportunity to represent the Sisters Rodeo around the state of Oregon in various rodeos, interviews, parades and other promotional activities.

Interested applicants can contact Aly Fazz at 503 730 9026 or afazz@sistersrodeo.com for more information. Applications are available on the Sisters Rodeo website at https://sistersrodeo.com/queen-tryouts/