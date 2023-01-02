Bandits Baseball team collects Christmas trees from Sisters residents to help give back, fund future tournaments

(UPDATE: Adding video, comments from Bandits parent)

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Players on the Bandits Baseball team went around Sisters and collected Christmas trees on Tuesday for folks who either couldn't dispose of them properly, or who wanted to donate to help fund tournament opportunities for the second-year baseball team.

"Most of our team is based out of Sisters," says Bandits parent-volunteer Thys Kuitert. "We have 11 boys total, and seven or eight are based out of Sisters. This is our second year as a baseball team, so this is our second year doing this."

The Bandits do the tree-collecting in an effort to raise money to pay for tournament entries throughout the season. After raising over $700 last year, the Bandits are on pace to earn over $1,000 this year.

When I caught up with the players on the team Tuesday, they told me what their favorite part is about collecting Christmas trees.

"My favorite part about collecting trees is either riding in the back of the trailer, or throwing the trees in the back of the truck," said Bandits player Tabor Card.

The Bandits are focused on developing and getting better. After a successful inaugural season, the team hopes to play in some fun tournaments -- and a couple of championship games.

Kuitert added, "Just playing some good baseball, developing and getting better. We had a really successful year last year, so hoping to pick up where we left off in fall ball with a couple of championship games, and do it again next year."

The trees the Bandits collect are donated to Harmony Farm Sanctuary, which feeds the trees to livestock and goats.

The Bandits' first tournament of the season will take place on March 4th-5 and will be played in Kennewick, Washington.