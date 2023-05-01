Sisters Folk Festival to raffle off Thompson guitar at Big Ponderoo music festival

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sisters Folk Festival, Inc. announces its Big Ponderoo guitar raffle fundraiser to support SFF’s cultural education outreach and programming in Central Oregon.

Sisters-based, nationally renowned company Preston Thompson Guitars has once again generously donated a standard Dreadnought for the organization to raffle off. The raffle will be conducted in tandem with the inaugural Big Ponderoo music festival happening Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 25 in Sisters.

The handcrafted guitar features a mahogany back and sides, an Adirondack spruce top and a custom pinecone inlay by Thompson artist Simon Haycraft on the headstock, in honor of the festival’s namesake - the Ponderosa pine.

Only 400 raffle entries will be sold at $25 each. Tickets can be purchased online on Wednesday, May 3 at https://bigponderoo.com/#raffle or in person at the SFF office (204 W. Adams Ave., Suite 101) or at the Big Ponderoo merch tent during the festival, until sold out. The lucky winner will be drawn on Sunday, June 25 from the Sisters Art Works stage. The winner need not be present to win and the guitar can be shipped anywhere in the US.

The Big Ponderoo festival features bluegrass and Americana music on two stages in downtown Sisters, Oregon: Sisters Art Works and the Three Creeks Brewing production facility. The lineup includes The War and Treaty, The Travelin’ McCourys, The Lone Bellow, The Lil’ Smokies, Corb Lund, Dustbowl Revival, Margo Cilker, Twisted Pine, Jon Stickley Trio, Mile Twelve, The Last Revel, Never Come Down, Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs, FY5, Honey Don’t, and Skillethead.

Weekend passes and single-day tickets are available for purchase at www.bigponderoo.com Be sure to follow @BigPonderoo on Instagram and Facebook for updates and additional information.