Tense time in Sisters: DCSO armored car helps in arrest of Marion County fugitive, sleeping in parked car

(Update: Adding video)

Woman also wanted on warrant told deputy she didn't feel safe traveling with him

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Some tense moments in downtown Sisters ended without incident Wednesday when a Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office armored car unit helped officers arrest a Marion County fugitive, sleeping in a car parked at a gas station, after a woman – also wanted on charges -- told a deputy she didn’t feel safe with him.

Deputies responded to the Ray’s Food Place parking lot in Sisters after a deputy was contacted by the 32-year-old woman who appeared to be in distress, Sergeant Jason Wall said. The woman said she’d traveled to Sisters from Marion County with a man wanted by law enforcement. She advised that she also had a warrant for her arrest but did not feel safe with the man, identified as Jamie Lee Denby, 31,

Deputies corroborated the woman’s information and confirmed that both had active warrants – his a nationwide felony warrant for kidnap, assault and other charges, hers for failure to appear in court on a car theft charge.

The woman told deputies Denby likely would fight them if contacted by law enforcement -- and was armed with a machete.

Deputies found Denby was sleeping under a blanket in the front passenger seat of a vehicle parked in the Chevron gas station parking lot, Wall said.

All businesses in the immediate area were contacted and advised to pause operations while Denby was contacted and arrested.

The vehicle was surrounded by several deputies, assisted by Black Butte Ranch Police and the armored rescue vehicle which Wall said “was utilized for the safety of the citizens, deputies, and also Denby. By denying the vehicle Denby was inside any possibility of movement, deputies were able to ensure the safety of those in the vicinity.”

Denby was taken into custody without incident, the sergeant said, and area businesses were advised they could resume normal activities.

The incident was resolved in 32 minutes, with no injuries, Wall said, adding that the sheriff’s office wanted to thank Black Butte Ranch Police for their help.

Court records show Denby, from Willamina, pleaded guilty in March to four of seven charges filed against him a year ago, including second-degree kidnapping, fourth-degree assault and extortion, as well as probation violations for a 2021 case.

A judge agreed to delay sentencing and give Denby time to complete treatment for drug and alcohol addiction. He was released to an in-patient men's program in Portland, but left in early April without notice, prompting the judge to issue an arrest warrant.