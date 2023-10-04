RootedHomes expands to Sisters: New development focuses on housing for area teachers

(Update: Adding video, comments from RootedHomes, Woodlands)

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Much like the rest of Central Oregon, Sisters needs to create workforce housing. RootedHomes is expanding in Central Oregon. The nonprofit has affordable houses in Bend, Redmond and now in Sisters. The latest project is called Sisters Woodlands, with a focus on housing teachers from local schools.

"We particularly wanted to find a way to help key workers in the community who are really a huge part of what makes Sisters, Sisters," Tim Kizziar, real estate broker and listing agent for Woodlands Property, said Wednesday.

RootedHomes is partnering with the Sisters School District and Sisters Woodlands for the development.

Sisters Woodlands provides easy access by foot and bicycle to all key parts of town.

The pilot project will make two RootedHomes available in Sisters, and there are future phases to provide more housing for educators.

RootedHomes Executive Director Jackie Keogh said Wednesday, "RootedHomes is selling these homes for less than $430,000 to households earning 120% of the area median income. We make sure that the home prices are no more than 30% of the homeowner's mortgage, which means they'll likely be paying a lot less in their mortgage than they are in rent."

Sisters Woodlands is being created to make use of ae 35-acre parcel of land that was previously owned by the U.S. Forest Service. Eventually there will be 168 homes on the downtown Sisters site.

Kizziar said, "Our first target for that was people who worked for the school district, and our schools are fantastic here in Sisters, and we really wanted to get behind that. And Rooted gave us a platform for that."

If you want to learn more, RootedHomes has two October tours and information sessions you can visit on their website.

Keogh said, "Our homeowner lottery will run from October 31st through December 15th, so we encourage anyone to apply, with preference given to the Sister School District employees."