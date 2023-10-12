The Repair Cafe made its final appearance this year but more are on the way

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Welcome to the Repair Café! Newschannel 21 was in Sisters at the Firehouse Community Hall. If you need something fixed, the Repair Café may be the place to be.

The Environmental Center's Rethink Waste Project, in conjunction with the Deschutes Public Library, has enlisted a group of volunteer fixers from around Central Oregon to host Repair Cafes every few months.

Wednesday night was the final Repair Cafe of the year. These free events connect people with broken stuff to people who like to fix stuff.

Kyle Wien, CEO of I Fix It, repaired a waffle make which had been in the owner’s family since 1961.

Repair Cafes are held around the world, according to the Environmental Center. ‘Repairing’ instead of ‘throwing away’ saves natural resources, prevents waste and cultivates community.

Udara Abeysekera, Program Manager of Rethink Waste Project said: “In the past ten years, we've had about a thousand different items brought in and over 600 items repaired and then several hundred items also given instructions for DIY here at the Repair Cafe.”

Fixers can repair everything from household goods, small appliances and clothing, to outdoor gear.

Pam Stevenson from Bend, had her favorite backpack repaired by Fixer, Nico.

The Repair Cafe are free events. The Environmental Center says typically, they host Repair Cafes in spring, summer and fall, so their next one will likely be in late April or early May of 2024. Check out their website for exact dates and if you're interested in becoming a Fixer volunteer.